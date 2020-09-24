Gov. Newsom launches California Climate Action Corps to protect against impacts of climate change

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after he toured the North Complex Fire zone in Butte County on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom toured the fire-ravaged region Friday and strongly asserted that climate change was evident and pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize” the economy. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the launch of California Climate Action Corps, aimed to protect residents from the impacts of climate change.

The Climate Corp is the the first in the nation and its goal is to empower Californians to take meaningful action to protect their homes, health and communities, according to a news release. Gov. Newsom made the announcement Thursday in a series of virtual discussions for “California Action Climate Day.”

They discussed the challenges of climate change and how the state is addressing them and how the state can best institute smart climate policies, while also taking into account financial realities and public health.

“You got to decarb our transmission sector and in doing so, not only will you save taxpayers’ untold billions of dollars in fuel an maintenance costs, but you accelerate manufacturing job creation, you create opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t be present and you clean up the air,” said Gov. Newsom during the climate discussion.

Gov. Newsom says climate change poses not only a clear and immediate environmental risk, but also a financial risk. He is working to invest in clean energy alternatives.

To sign up for the California Climate Action Corps, visit www.californiavolunteers.ca.gov/joinclimateactioncorps.

Watch the full discussion here: