Gov. Newsom issues statement on probation officer’s death from COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement regarding a Riverside County probation officer who died Saturday of complications from COVID-19.
“Jennifer (Newsom) and I were heartbroken to learn of the recent passing of Riverside County Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran,” Newsom said in a release. “He will be remembered for his dedication to his community and commitment to his work. We extend our sincerest condolences to Officer Beltran’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”
Newsom said flags at the Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Beltran.