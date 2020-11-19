Gov. Newsom issues statement on probation officer’s death from COVID-19

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press in the spin room after the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Agustin PAULLIER / AFP) (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement regarding a Riverside County probation officer who died Saturday of complications from COVID-19.

“Jennifer (Newsom) and I were heartbroken to learn of the recent passing of Riverside County Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran,” Newsom said in a release. “He will be remembered for his dedication to his community and commitment to his work. We extend our sincerest condolences to Officer Beltran’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Newsom said flags at the Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Beltran.