SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) -- Alice Stebbins, former executive director of the California Public Utilities Commission, has filed a lawsuit alleging whistleblower retaliation after her attorneys say she was removed upon finding $200 million in uncollected revenue from private companies regulated by the commission.

"When Stebbins reported this to President Marybel Batjer and other CPUC Commissioners as an issue requiring urgent attention and a complete investigation, they decided to fire her along with the deputy director who was leading the further investigation of this massive sum of uncollected fees," said a release issued by attorneys representing Stebbins.