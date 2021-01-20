Gov. Newsom: Inauguration of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris is ‘hopeful and inspiring day in America’

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California Democratic leaders are being criticized after attempting to link the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with efforts to recall Newsom. State Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks led a group of Democratic officials who described the effort to remove Newsom as a “coup” and claimed, without evidence, that those involved were far-right extremists. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement this morning on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is the full statement:

“Our country is rooted in our democratic ideals and the peaceful transfer of power, despite headwinds suggesting otherwise. With the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and California’s very own Vice President Kamala Harris, we look forward to coming together and becoming the America we know we can be.

“Today is a hopeful and inspiring day in America. I stand with the President in his clarion call for unity and healing, to once again listen to and respect our fellow Americans, to ‘end this uncivil war.’

“California stands ready to be a full partner to the Biden-Harris administration as they tackle some of the most challenging crises of the generation: restoring our nation’s promise and reasserting our leadership on the global stage – all while working to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end, advance our economic recovery and build back better.”