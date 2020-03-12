UPDATE: Gov. Newsom issues new executive order on coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom is urging a federal judge to reject Pacific Gas and Electric’s blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy and renewing his threat to lead a bid to turn the beleaguered utility into a government-run operation. PG&E is trying to dig out of a financial hole created by more than $50 billion in claims stemming from a series of catastrophic wildfires that have been blamed on the San Francisco company. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new executive order on Thursday on the coronavirus.

The order removes the waiting period for unemployment and disability insurance for Californians who lose work as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, it readies the state to commandeer hotels and medical facilities to isolate and treat patients.

The state tax filing deadline has also been extended 60 days for individuals and businesses unable to file on time due to compliance with public health requirements relating to COVID-19 filings.

It also allows local and state legislative bodies to hold meetings via conference calls while still meeting state transparency requirements.

