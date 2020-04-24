Gov. Newsom announces launch of free daily meal program for seniors

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus,, but provide off-site education, during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The state is not mandating that schools remain closed through the summer break but offering guidance and recommendations on distance learning for schools. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the launch of a new program that will provide daily meals to qualifying seniors at no-cost while the statewide state-at-home remains in effect during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the first-in-the nation program, working with local communities and restaurants to supply the vulnerable population with three meals a day, seven days a week, according to Newsom.

To qualify, seniors must be at high risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus or have compromised immune systems, and they need to be in a financial position below 600% of federal poverty.

Those who are eligible will be reimbursed for up to $66 per day: $16 for breakfast, $17 for lunch and $28 for dinner.

FEMA will pick up 75 percent of the cost, with California and local governments paying the rest.

The program, which will go into effect immediately, is also meant to give a boost to local restaurants as well as the economy, according to the governor.

Newsom also announced a new hotline aiming to prevent older adults from feeling lonely and isolated from others.

Through Friendship Line California, senior citizens and their caregivers can call to speak with a friendly voice who will listen about their concerns. The phone number is 888-670-1360.