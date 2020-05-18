Newsom: 53 out of 58 counties cleared to move further into Phase 2 under new criteria

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET/KCRA) — Gov. Newsom said in today’s briefing that 53 out of 58 counties are eligible to move further into Phase 2 under new rules released today. It has not yet been confirmed yet whether Kern is one of those counties.
“Kern County is reviewing and will have more info on what this means for us this afternoon,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.
Speaking from Napa County, Newsom said California is rolling out new criteria for counties to be able to move ahead in stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan:
- Hospitalization rates don’t increase more than 5 percent over seven days
- Less than 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days or the positivity test rate must be less than 8 percent in last 14 days
Statewide, California has seen a 7.5 percent decline in hospitalizations in the past 14 days, according to Newsom.