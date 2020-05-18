Newsom: 53 out of 58 counties cleared to move further into Phase 2 under new criteria

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, during his daily news briefing at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Newsom announced that California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, a key indicator of how many health care workers and medical supplies are needed. He went on to say the state’s hospitals have thousands of ventilators available should the number of the sickest patients suddenly surge. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET/KCRA) — Gov. Newsom said in today’s briefing that 53 out of 58 counties are eligible to move further into Phase 2 under new rules released today. It has not yet been confirmed yet whether Kern is one of those counties.

“Kern County is reviewing and will have more info on what this means for us this afternoon,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.

Speaking from Napa County, Newsom said California is rolling out new criteria for counties to be able to move ahead in stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan:

Hospitalization rates don’t increase more than 5 percent over seven days

Less than 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days or the positivity test rate must be less than 8 percent in last 14 days

Statewide, California has seen a 7.5 percent decline in hospitalizations in the past 14 days, according to Newsom.