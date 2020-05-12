State releases new guidelines for dine-in restaurants

FILE – In this May 5, 2020 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his plan for the gradual reopening of California businesses during a news conference at the Display California store in Sacramento, Calif. While President Donald Trump claims mail-in voting is ripe for fraud and “cheaters,” his reelection campaign and state allies are scrambling to launch operations meant to help their voters cast ballots in the mail. Newsom, a Democrat, has announced that the state’s 20.6 million voters will be mailed ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

UPDATE: Newsom has released new guidelines for dine-in restaurants that have been approved for opening on how to operate safely amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

This includes disposable menus, no longer using shared condiments, reusable dinnerware, physical barriers and more.

Butte and El Dorado counties have been cleared by the state to move further into Phase 2. These counties still can’t open gyms, hair salons, entertainment venues, museums and more. Wineries, pubs, breweries and distilleries will also remain closed unless meals are served.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California pharmacies are now allowed to conduct COVID-19 testing.

Gov. Newsom announced during his news briefing today that he is directing the Board of Pharmacies and Department of Consumer Affairs to allow pharmacies to test patients for COVID-19.

Newsom has set a new goal of 61,000 tests per day.