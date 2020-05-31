Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Los Angeles County as protests escalate

(KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County and will send members of the National Guard to assist local authorities in response to riots and looting amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

Protests turned violent Saturday as businesses and police vehicles were burned, vandalized or looted on the fourth day of protests in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti requested help from the National Guard to “maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city.”

Garcetti issued a citywide curfew beginning Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The curfew was initially set for the Downtown area, but was later expanded to the entire city.

Television footage throughout the day showed people setting fires to police vehicles, smashing windows, and looting businesses.