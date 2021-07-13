Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses $100B California Comeback Plan

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom joined state and local leaders in Los Angeles County Tuesday to discuss the $100 billion California Comeback Plan recently signed by the governor.

The California Comeback Plan focuses on providing relief to those that need it most and major investments to address the state’s most persistent challenges.

The plan expands direct payments to middle-class families for a total of $12 billion in stimulus payments that will go directly to middle-class Californians. Nearly two-thirds of Californians will qualify for a stimulus check of $600. Qualified families with kids will receive an additional $500.

The plan also provides a total of $5.2 billion to help low-income renters and landlords, covering 100 percent of back-rent and all prospective rent for several months into the future. The Plan also includes $2 billion for past-due water and utility bills and more money than ever for tenant legal assistance.

It also invests an additional $1.5 billion, for a total of $4 billion, in direct grants to California’s small businesses, on top of $6.2 billion in tax relief and provides roughly $12 billion over two years to tackle the homelessness crisis.