Gov. Gavin Newsom holding news briefing on state’s COVID-19 response

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an updated on the state’s COVID-19 response.
The briefing comes as the state released new guidelines on Monday allowing places of worship to open under certain public safety conditions, such as a requirement that no more than 100 people be allowed into a facility.
In addition, the state also announced that in-store retail shopping is now open statewide, as long as it is approved by county public health departments.
