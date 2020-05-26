Gov. Gavin Newsom holding news briefing on state’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces new criteria related to coronavirus hospitalizations and testing that could allow counties to open faster than the state, during a news conference at Mustards Grill in Napa, Calif., Monday May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an updated on the state’s COVID-19 response.

The briefing comes as the state released new guidelines on Monday allowing places of worship to open under certain public safety conditions, such as a requirement that no more than 100 people be allowed into a facility.

In addition, the state also announced that in-store retail shopping is now open statewide, as long as it is approved by county public health departments.

