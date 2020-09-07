Gov. Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency in multiple counties for ongoing wildfires

Gabe Huck, a member of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew, walks along state Highway 168 while fighting the Creek Fire, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Shaver Lake, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for multiple counties across the state as wildfires continue to burn homes and thousands of acres.

Newsom declared a state of emergency for Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties for the Creek Fire that has burned more than 45,000 acres so far. More than 200 people were rescued from Mammoth Pool after they were trapped and surrounded by flames.

The governor also declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County for the El Dorado Fire and San Diego County for the Valley Fire.

Newsom had previously declared a statewide emergency over widespread fires in Northern California and extreme heat.