California Gov. Gavin Newsom attended Disneyland’s first-ever After Dark Pride event on Tuesday night amid the entertainment giant’s public feud with one of Newsom’s top critics, Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

The governor shared a clip of himself watching the special Pride-themed fireworks show at Disneyland on Twitter.

Great to be at Disneyland’s first ever Pride Night. pic.twitter.com/MW3eHMDemO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 14, 2023

Other users shared selfies they were able to take with the governor during the after-dark event.

Newsom’s visit to the “Happiest Place on Earth” comes amid his public feud with DeSantis, who had a public falling out with the Walt Disney Co. last year when the company spoke out against the then so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

After the company spoke out against the now law, DeSantis announced plans to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, an area that houses the Walt Disney World Resort. The company has been able to self-govern the area for decades.

In February, DeSantis signed a law that let the state of Florida take over the district.

Walt Disney Co sued DeSantis in April, alleging that the governor” waged a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against the company” after Disney didn’t support the then controversial school bill, CNBC reported. The company wants a judge to void DeSantis’ takeover of the district.

Soon after Disney announced their lawsuit, the Associated Press reported that the Disney World’s governing board — made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees — filed a lawsuit against the entertainment company and wants the judge to uphold its actions.

Newsom and DeSantis have been critical of each other long before DeSantis’ feud with Disney. The two have spent time sparring over book bans, abortion, guns and more, according to Politico.

Before the public falling out with DeSantis, Walt Disney Co, had plans to build a $1 billion office complex in Florida, a move that would have relocated multiple departments to the Sunshine State. However, in May, the company decided to scrap those plans.

Newsom called the decision a win for California.