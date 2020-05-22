Goodwill to begin phased reopening starting Monday

(KGET) — Goodwill Industries of South Central California announced it is beginning a phased reopening beginning Monday by accepting donations at certain stores.
For the new donation process, donors must wait in their vehicle for their turn to unload, and place the items in the donation bin themselves, according to a Goodwill news release. Furniture and other large donations will not be accepted until further notice.
Donation receipts will be available at the donation cart.
Donors are asked to check Goodwill’s social media to see which stores are open. The release says the second phase will include select stores reopening on Saturday, May 30.
“I want to take this time to thank all of our employees, donors and customers for your patience as we navigate through this season of rebuilding,” said Jake Slayton, president & CEO of Goodwill Industries of South Central California.