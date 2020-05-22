Goodwill to begin phased reopening starting Monday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(KGET) — Goodwill Industries of South Central California announced it is beginning a phased reopening beginning Monday by accepting donations at certain stores.

For the new donation process, donors must wait in their vehicle for their turn to unload, and place the items in the donation bin themselves, according to a Goodwill news release. Furniture and other large donations will not be accepted until further notice.

Donation receipts will be available at the donation cart.

Donors are asked to check Goodwill’s social media to see which stores are open. The release says the second phase will include select stores reopening on Saturday, May 30.

“I want to take this time to thank all of our employees, donors and customers for your patience as we navigate through this season of rebuilding,” said Jake Slayton, president & CEO of Goodwill Industries of South Central California.