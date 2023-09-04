BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A natural phenomenon that causes water to glow when waves crash into each other has lit up the San Diego coastline.

It’s called bioluminescence and is caused by a type of plankton when they reach high abundances and turn the water red during the day and also causes the water to turn electric blue at night.

When the organisms are disturbed by a boat or wave the plankton release a flash of light causing the spectacle. Although you can clearly see the effects they leave behind, spotting the actual plankton is a hard task.

Their diameter is less in than the width of a human hair, but they’re able to swim at a rate compared to their body size.

