Gilroy Garlic Festival will return next year, director says

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – Following the deadly Garlic Festival shooting this year, the director says the event will go on again next year.

Nearly two months ago, a gunman went on a shooting spree that lasted less than a minute, killing three people and injuring 17 others.

While the community is still grieving those lives lost, the festival director says he is confident that volunteers and the crowds will return.

“There’s a couple things I’ve seen ever since this year’s festival. We’ve had a rodeo, we’ve had a downtown fun run, a car show, and we have already seen the community show up,” said executive director Brian Bowe. “Bigger attendance… more support… you can’t take away family. We are a family. We are Gilroy, we’re here. We love our festival and we will continue to love our festival/”

Bowe added that the victims of the shooting will be honored in next year’s event.

The board is set to meet and begin planning at the beginning of November.

