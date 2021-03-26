Fresno Police arrest suspect in food vendor murder, community rallies for victim’s family

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Fresno police have arrested an 18-year-old who investigators believe is responsible for the murder of a Fresno street vendor.

18-year-old Demarcus Vega of Palmdale faces murder and robbery charges for the death of 45-year-old food vendor Lorenzo Perez. Perez died in what was described as an execution-style killing on March 21.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama called the arrest one of the proudest moments of his career since he became the chief in Fresno. While he knows this won’t bring back the hardworking father of four, he said that tonight justice is being served.

“The Fresno Police Department is certainly not going to put up with this type of violence in our community and the message I want to send is, ‘for anyone that is thinking about assaulting, murdering, any incident such as Mr. Perez,” said Balderrama. “We will find you and we are going to lock you up.”

Balderrama hugged the Perez family as he told them the suspect was behind bars.

“We captured the person who killed their dad, who killed their husband,” he said.

Chief Balderrama said Vega confessed to the shooting on Wednesday after being arrested near the Ranchwood Apartments for unrelated warrants.

Several guns were also confiscated including the suspected murder weapon. Police do not know the motive.

“Anybody that is thinking about attacking our street food vendors, we are not going to tolerate this,” said Council President Luis Chavez.

Council President Chavez and Councilwoman Esmerelda Soria set up a GoFundMe for the Perez family that has raised over $144,000. A local grocery store and community member also stepping up to provide free housing and food for a year.

“I do believe that they know that they are not alone,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “The police officers have stood by them and the community has stood by them.”



This is the second deadly shooting of a food vendor in Fresno in the last year. The suspect in that case also was 18.