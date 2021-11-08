Fresno County correctional officer dies from COVID-19 complications, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County correctional officer who contracted COVID-19 at work last month has passed away according to Fresno County sheriff officials.

Authorities say 52-year-old Fresno County Correctional Officer Juan Cruz passed away in the hospital on Nov. 5 and had been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since Oct. 13, 2021.

Officials say Cruz began his career with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2012 and leaves behind three children.

Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement on Saturday, following a procession held in honor of the fallen officer:

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the death of another member of California’s law enforcement community. We send our sincere condolences to Officer Cruz’s family and friends and all the members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at this difficult time.”

Governor Newsom’s statement says Officer Cruz is survived by his daughters, Diandra and Madison Cruz; sons Ty Cruz and Baily Nixon; and brother, David Cruz.

In honor of the fallen officer, officials say Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.