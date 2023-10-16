FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno City College professor who was arrested Friday after he allegedly made shooting threats against college officials and students has since been released on bail, according to the State Center Community College District Police Department.

A warning was sent out from college police on Friday about 51-year-old Edward George Madec, the faculty member who made the threats. In the public warning, the State Center Community College Police Department says they are “deeply concerned that the alleged suspect may pose a serious and ongoing threat to Fresno City College students and staff” and ask anyone who sees him on campus to contact law enforcement immediately.

Edward George Madec, 51

On August 15, officials say Madec made threats against college officials and students in general, stating that he would shoot them – prompting an arrest warrant to be issued for him. On October 13, Madec was arrested in Merced County and no weapons were in his possession. He was later booked into the Fresno County jail, has since posted bail and has been released.

Officials say Madec’s threats included one to shoot and kill the State Center Community College District Chancellor.

Officials urge if students or staff encounter Madec on the FCC campus to call SCCCD PD at (559) 244-6140 or dial 911 to report his presence and let law enforcement handle the situation.