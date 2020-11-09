Fresno CHP advising drivers to be prepared for snow on roadways

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — California Highway Patrol officers were out in Fresno County’s mountain communities making sure drivers are prepared for the snow on the roadways.

Officers set up a quick checkpoint near Highway 168 and Tollhouse Road and asked drivers headed toward Shaver Lake if they have chains for their tires or if their vehicles are four-wheel drive.

Authorities say they have already seen several crashes due to slick roads and are urging people traveling up into the mountains to have the right gear.

“If you’re coming up into the snow, and you want to get up anywhere where there’s any type of snow, and the roadways have snow on them, and you don’t have four-wheel drive or chains, you’re going to get stuck. Two-wheel drive cars can’t make it up here. As soon as you hit any type of grade, they’ll just lose traction and start sliding backward,” said CHP Officer John Marsh.

Officer Marsh says the most common type of accidents happen when drivers are speeding and lost control due to wet and icy roads.