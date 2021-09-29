Free state parks pass available for 4th graders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California 4th graders and their families can apply for a free annual pass to 19 state parks through a new pilot program.

The California State Park Adventure Pass waives entrance fees for a year.

“More diverse communities will have the opportunity to become part of California’s landscape, enjoy the physical and mental benefits of connecting with nature, and be inspired to take care of these treasured places for future generations,” according to the state Department of Parks and Recreation website.

Click here to learn more.