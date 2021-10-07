Four firefighters from KNP complex fire airlifted to hospital after tree fell and struck them

A firefighter lays hose around the Foothills Visitor Center while battling the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four fire personnel involved in the KNP Complex fire have been hospitalized from injuries dealing with the blaze.

According to officials, at approximately 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon, the KNP Complex received a radio transmission that a tree had fallen, striking four personnel working on the KNP Complex Fire.

The patients were all brought to the nearest helispot and were transported by air to area hospitals. All four individuals are receiving medical care.

The patients are in serious but stable condition, according to officials.

At least two of the firefighters were brought to Community Regional Medical Center.

Earlier in a Facebook post, officials say they were aware of the incident and were awaiting additional information.