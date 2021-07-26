Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 26: Committee ranking member Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) questions witnesses during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing concerning cartels and the U.S. heroin epidemic, on Capitol Hill, May 26, 2016, in Washington, DC. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2002 to 2013 the rate of heroin-related deaths quadrupled in the United States, with most of the increase coming after 2010. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Former Sen. Barbara Boxer said she was assaulted in Oakland’s Jack London Square Monday.

According to Boxer, she was pushed in the back and her cell phone was stolen.

Oakland police confirm a victim was robbed while walking in the 300 block of 3rd Street around 1:15 p.m. They did not release or confirm the name of the victim.

The person responsible fled the scene in a getaway car.

Boxer said she wasn’t seriously injured.

The Oakland Police Department’s Robbery Section is currently investigating this incident.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,000 leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s Robbery Section at 510-238-3326 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 510-777-8572.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.