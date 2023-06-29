(KTXL) — A former Silicon Valley executive is entering the race for California’s Senate in 2024.

Lexi Reese, a former Google Vice President and former Chief Operating Officer for a San Francisco payroll company, announced she is seeking election to the seat held by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“…I’m running for the United States Senate to fix California’s economy,” Reese said in a video launching her campaign. “To build a California where women and working moms get equal pay for equal work. Freedom to choose when and whether to have kids, freedom from senseless gun violence that just has to stop, and the freedom to be who we are and love who we love.”

In an interview with Inside California Politics, Reese laid out a number of policies she supports for easing Californian’s fears about the economy.

“You get an R&D tax credit for investing in software,” Resse said. “You should get a human capital tax credit when you invest in skilling and training your workforce and give them really important considerations like healthcare and child care and elder care benefits.”

Reese also said she was in favor of raising the national minimum wage and lowering taxes and reducing regulations on small and medium businesses.

In addition to Google, Reese has worked at Gusto, Meta, American Express and at least two private equity firms.

Reese, a Democrat, is a longtime advocate for micro-loans to help low-income individuals, particularly women and people of color, start their own businesses.

The former tech exec is joining an already competitive race against a number of candidates with much higher name recognition.

A recent survey by Emerson College Polling and Inside California Politics shows Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), currently leading the Senate primary race.