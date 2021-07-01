Former Fresno correctional officer sentenced for sexual relationship with inmate

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former correctional officer at the Fresno County Jail has now been sentenced for a sexual relationship she had with an inmate while on the job.

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Tina Gonzalez on Tuesday in a Fresno County Courtroom to two years of formal probation and 210 days in jail.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says staff members had received a tip in December 2019 that a male inmate had a cellphone and was possibly involved in a sexual relationship with Gonzalez.

Following a search of the inmate’s cell, investigators reported finding the cellphone and more evidence supporting the allegations made against Gonzalez.

The Sheriff’s Office says Gonzalez began working as a correctional officer in September 2016 and resigned following an interview with detectives in December 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News