RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A former Rancho Cordova gas station manager told FOX40 his side of the story after he was fired for accidentally charging just 69 cents per gallon.

They say money can’t buy happiness, but with gas prices as high as they are it turns out 69 cents for a gallon of gas can make a lot of people happy.

John Szczecina managed the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova and was changing the gas price to $6.99 but accidentally misplaced this decimal making it 69 cents.

With gas breaking record highs daily, you might think you were having a fever dream if you pulled into a gas station and the pump said 69 cents.

“69 cents a gallon. And I said, what? I said where it goes premium, I go premium. I go oh,” Szczecina said.

He’s now out of a job after he mistakenly switched the cost of gas to cost 69 cents.

“6.999 and I just did it like that and save and download, and then you know that’s when everything hit,” Szczecina said.

He said the minute he switched those gas prices over there was a car accident and it distracted him from checking the gas pumps.

“Somebody bought just a whole bunch of water bottles over at Costco, and they just went everywhere,” he said. “So, I went out there and I was helping them pick it up, put it back in their truck”

After he helped out, he went back into the gas station, clocked out, went home and went to bed, but in the meantime – while gas was 69 cents at his gas station – people were pouring in and getting as much discounted gas as they could.

The next day he went in for his morning shift, but his district manager was there and he knew something was off.

“He says … we lost $16,000, and I was just in shock,” Szczecina said. “I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m dead.”

He was placed on administrative leave, but he is taking accountability for his mistake and taking it upon himself to pay the money back.

With the help of his sister, they started a GoFundMe page which has already reached over $10,000.

Szczecina said the simple mistake may have cost him a job, but he said paying the money back it the right thing to do.

Employees FOX40 spoke with said he is the nicest guy, and it was an honest mistake. FOX40 reached out to Shell for comment but hasn’t heard back.