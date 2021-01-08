Former CPUC executive director files lawsuit alleging whistleblower retaliation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) — Alice Stebbins, former executive director of the California Public Utilities Commission, has filed a lawsuit alleging whistleblower retaliation after her attorneys say she was removed upon finding $200 million in uncollected revenue from private companies regulated by the commission.

“When Stebbins reported this to President Marybel Batjer and other CPUC Commissioners as an issue requiring urgent attention and a complete investigation, they decided to fire her along with the deputy director who was leading the further investigation of this massive sum of uncollected fees,” said a release issued by attorneys representing Stebbins.

Stebbins is seeking damages in an amount not named for lost wages and benefits, emotional distress and costs of the lawsuit, among other factors, the suit says.

The L.A. Times, in an article last month, reported the agency said it will defend itself against the “frivolous lawsuit.”

The CPUC regulates privately owned electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, railroad, rail transit, and passenger transportation companies. The suit alleges the agency has a history of financial mismanagement that Stebbins was trying to correct.