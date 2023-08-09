Joe Schriber volunteers at Aerospace Museum of California in McClellan where he provides tours of displayed aircraft.

FOX40.COM– Since 1966, Folsom native and United States Air Force veteran Joe Shriber has dedicated his life to serving his country and on August 8 he was given national recognition for his efforts.

Shriber was honored for his military and community service by the national Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) group.

“Our original intent here was to recognize and showcase the important ongoing service of the

lifeblood of our organization – our members,” said former VFW commander-in-chief, Tim Borland.

Shriber joined the military in 1966 at the start of the Vietnam War and served for 29 years. Between April, 1968 and September 1973, Shriber flew 313 missions, 193 of them over North Vietnam, according to web.archive.org. He was a part of two combat tours, Linebacker II, and flying the F-105 “Thud” for 112 missions. Shriber transitioned to the F-4 “Phantom II” fighter jet for the remaining 201 missions.

After retirement Shriber said he decided to volunteer within the Folsom community to keep busy and because he likes being a helping hand.

“I really did not need to be honored. I wasn’t looking for any recognition but its nice to be recognized,” Shriber said.

VFW reported that Shriber still serves as a volunteer docent at the Aerospace Museum of California in McClellan where he provides tours of displayed aircraft, engines, and other military artifacts.

He encourages the youth to become interested in aviation and other Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields by demonstrating the science behind flying. Shriber also volunteers at Folsom high schools where he offers scholarship opportunities, and at the Mather Veteran Administrative Hospital where he provides wheelchair and medical application assistance.

“It’s a privilege to serve veterans and the community,” Shriber said.

For information on the VFW visit www.vfw.org.