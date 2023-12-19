BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Firefly Alpha rocket is scheduled for takeoff out of Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday morning.

The launch window on Dec. 20 is from 9:18 a.m. to 9:39 a.m., according to launch officials. The rocket launch will be conducted by Space Launch Delta 30 Guardians, Airmen and Firefly

Aerospace. The rocket will be carrying a payload for Lockheed Martin, according to officials.

U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Titus, the Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, is the launch decision authority for this mission.

“At Vandenberg Space Force Base, our Space Launch Delta 30 Guardians and Airmen play a vital role in delivering robust spaceport capabilities that directly provide the “to” part of U.S. Space Force’s mission to secure our Nation’s interests in, from, and to space,” Titus said.

If anyone has questions about the launch window or Vandenberg SFB range operations, contact Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595.