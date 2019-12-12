Flu more widespread than expected in California this year, health officials say

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Officials with the California Department of Public Health say flu activity in California is widespread and higher than expected at this time of year.

The influenza “b” virus is what’s making its way around the state with other strains also present around California.

This is the most activity commercial and clinical labs have seen since the swine flu outbreak in 2009.

State officials say there have been 16 flu-related deaths since the end of September and five outbreaks.

This map provided by the department of public health shows flu activity is especially high in the northern and central parts of the state.

According to the CDC, flu activity is up across the country.

Anyone in high risk groups are urged to see a doctor if they have flu like symptoms including cough, runny nose, aches and a fever.

State health officials say now is the time to get vaccinated and urge everyone over the age of six months to get a flu shot