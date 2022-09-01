BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for the third day in a row on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.

The ISO website is urging conservation of electricity due to extreme heat. During the Flex Alert consumers are urged to avoid the use of major appliances and turn off unnecessary lighting.

The ISO said with triple-digit temperatures in most of California the power grid operator is expecting high electricity demand. Officials say Flex Alerts help conservation and help balance supply and demand.