FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The flag of Palestine will be raised in Downtown Fresno on Friday, according to the office of City Councilmember Miguel Arias.

According to the announcement, the raising of the Palestinian flag is “in solidarity with the local community and all of the innocent lives lost in the current conflict.”

The statement from Councilmember Miguel Arias references the raising of the flag of Israel on October 12, describing that flag-raising as showcasing “solidarity with the state of Israel.”

When Eaton Plaza was designated as a flag-raising area in 2021, Mayor Jerry Dyer described it as “the city’s freedom of speech area.”

In a statement to YourCentralValley.com, representatives with the City of Fresno say the event is organized by the office of District 3 Councilmember Miguel Arias, and “they went through the process which was submitted by District 3.”

The Palestinian flag is scheduled to be raised at Eaton Plaza on Friday, Dec. 8, at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the flag raising in the video player above.