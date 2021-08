FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Big Fresno Fair have announced the first five concerts in 2021’s Table Mountain Concert Series.

ANTHRAX — Oct. 6

— Oct. 6 YOUNG THE GIANT – Oct. 7

– Oct. 7 CHRIS TOMLIN — Oct. 12

— Oct. 12 MIDLAND — Oct. 13

— Oct. 13 NELLY & BLANCO BROWN — Oct. 14

After a modified, drive through fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Big Fresno Fair is set to return on Oct. 6 through Oct. 17.