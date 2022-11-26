A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside. Nov. 25, 2022. (City of Riverside)

City of Riverside.



A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night.

The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed.

The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said.

The fireworks were part of the annual Festival of Lights show which officially kicked off on Friday.

The holiday event is typically attended by thousands of locals looking to enjoy the resort completely decked out in lights and displays.

No evacuations were needed and no injuries were reported, officials said.