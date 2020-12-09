Firefighters knock down blaze at vacant DTLA building near 10 Freeway

Crews knocked down a blaze at a vacant building in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

The blaze was reported about 4:10 p.m. in the 600 block of East Washington Boulevard and was extinguished about an hour later, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said in an alert.

The building was described as a one-story commercial building that appears to have been used to house filming or training props, officials said.

The blaze was burning parallel to the 10 Freeway, and two lanes were being blocked by fire trucks, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Crews were attacking flames from the highway and from aerial ladders, video from Sky5 showed.

The building partially collapsed about 15 minutes into the firefight, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

About 135 firefighters were in defensive mode while battling what officials described as a “major emergency.”