Firefighters battling 75-acre brush fire near equestrian center in Castaic

Firefighters are battling a wind-driven brush fire that broke out near the Jack Bones Equestrian Center in Castaic Monday morning.

The blaze, dubbed the Equestrian Fire, is burning just off the 5 Freeway near Tapia Canyon Road.

The fire has scorched about 75 acres and was 30% contained, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed shortly before 7 a.m.

Three water-dropping helicopters could be seen assisting in the firefight Monday morning. Winds in the area were blowing at about 25 mph.

A little after 7 a.m., fire crews appeared to have stopped the forward spread of the blaze. No word on what may have caused the fire was immediately available.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the 5 Freeway remained open to morning commuters.

Smaller brush fires also broke out Monday morning in Eagle Rock, El Sereno and the Sepulveda Basin. Fire crews appeared to quickly get the upper hand on those blazes.

The fires are sparking as much of the region is under critical fire weather conditions.

Forecasters are expecting gusty winds to combine with low humidities and high temperatures Monday. A red flag warning is in place for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Castaic is located about 10 miles north of Santa Clarita.