PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KGET) — A fire that began in a riverbed Monday afternoon destroyed two homes and damaged four others before it was stopped, authorities said according to The Associated Press.

The blaze, which broke out around 2 p.m., led to an initial evacuation of 559 homes, a figure later reduced to about 100, the AP said.

As of Monday night the fire had burned fewer than 10 acres and was 10 percent contained, according to the AP.