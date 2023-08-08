Fire restrictions have been enacted for Joshua Tree National Park due to hot, dry weather conditions and increased fire danger, park officials announced Tuesday.

Wood burning and charcoal fires are prohibited, along with smoking within ten feet of vegetation.

Generators can only be used if they have approved spark arrestors and are at least three feet from any vegetation, officials said.

The York Fire, which erupted on July 28, scored over 90,000 acres of land within the park, including countless iconic Joshua trees.

The park is also seeing invasive grass growth that is “three times greater than average,” the National Park Service said, which only adds to the fire risk.

Joshua Trees burn in the York Fire, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National Preserve, Calif. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

“The fire restrictions will reduce the risk of fire, to promote public health and safety, and to protect resources during this time,” NPS said in a statement.

The restrictions will remain in effect until Oct. 1 or until park managers determine that the risk is diminished.

Full list of restrictions (courtesy NPS):