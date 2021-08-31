Feds find San Luis Obispo County Jail violates inmates’ rights

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – DECEMBER 19: Frank Fuller, age 66, walks back to his prison cell after taking medication at California Men’s Colony prison on December 19, 2013 in San Luis Obispo, California. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A federal investigation finds California’s San Luis Obispo County Jail violated the constitutional rights of incarcerated people by failing to provide adequate medical and mental health care and subjecting some inmates to excessive uses of force.

A report released Tuesday by the Justice Department concludes “the practices at the jail violate the Eighth and 14th Amendments of the Constitution, as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

The probe finds inmates with mental health disabilities faced restrictive housing conditions and were denied access to services, programs and activities.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately comment on the findings.