SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for help in the arrest of a man accused of killing a woman in Yuba City in 1986.

On Dec. 8, 1986, Efren Calderas-Meza allegedly had a violent altercation with a woman behind the Oasis Tavern on Plumas Street. The FBI said it ended with Calderas-Meza allegedly stabbing her multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital but later died.

Calderas-Meza was charged with homicide in early 1987, and an arrest warrant was issued by a court in Sutter County on Feb. 11 that same year. On Feb. 14, 2022, a federal court in Sacramento issued a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Calderas-Meza is said to have ties to Fresno and to the counties of Whatcom and Skagit in Washington. In Mexico, he has ties to Zacatecas and Nayarit, where he was born.

(Photo from FBI)

He reportedly uses two different dates of birth, June 18, 1954, and June 18, 1955 — putting him at around 68 years old. He is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds.

According to the FBI, he has a tattoo of his initials “ECM” on the “web of his left hand,” and a tattoo that says “Carmen” in small text along a scar on his right breast.

He also uses a variety of aliases, including different spellings and variations of his true name: Efrain Meza Calderas, Ephraim Meza Calderas, Jorge Diaz-Garcia, Gorque Diaz, Roberto Alvidres and Pedro Meza.

The reward for information that leads to his arrest is $20,000. To submit a tip, call your local FBI field office, go to tips.fbi.gov, or go to the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Sacramento’s FBI Field Office can be reached at 916-746-7000.