Faulconer makes good on Padres playoff bet with LA mayor

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer made good on his bet Friday with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti after the Padres were swept by the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The deal was that the series winner gets a six-pack of the other city’s best local beer. Faulconer wagered Ballast Point’s Swingin’ Friar Ale while Garcetti offered up craft beer from South Los Angeles Beverage Co.

“So proud of our @Padres,” Faulconer tweeted Friday. “But a bet’s a bet. Sending this @BallastPoint Swingin’ Friar Ale to @MayorOfLA. Hope you enjoy some of San Diego’s finest brews!”

Garcetti thanked Faulconer for the friendly wager, adding, “We know we’ll be seeing the @Padres back in the playoffs soon!”

Faulconer also praised the Padres after Thursday’s 12-3 loss for “being the best thing about 2020.”

But it’s not all bad news for San Diego’s outgoing mayor. He said he picked up some of Ale Smith Brewing’s Tony Gwynn .394 Pale Ale for himself. A handful of Twitter users recommended it as the city’s preferred beverage when the bet was made on Tuesday.