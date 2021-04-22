Father of suspect in Kristin Smart disappearance released on bail

(KGET) — Ruben Flores — one of the two men arrested in connection to the disappearance of Kristin Smart — was released from jail after posting bail Wednesday night.

His son, Paul Flores, is charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing the Cal Poly student back in 1996.

Ruben is charged with being an accessory to the crime, accused of helping hide Kristin’s body. They have both pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, a judge agreed to lower Ruben’s bail from $250,000 to $50,000.

According to court documents, Smart’s body ws buried in Ruben’s backyard at one point, but was recently moved.