BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rocket carrying 21 satellites is set for launch early Monday morning at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch, scheduled for Oct. 9, is set to begin at 12:23 a.m. Officials say the launch has a window available until 4:06 a.m. to try again due to unforeseen setbacks.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be sent up holding 21 satellites into low-Earth orbit, according to a Space X press release. The mission will take place at Space Launch Complex 4 East.