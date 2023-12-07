BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A batch of satellites will be put into orbit after the upcoming rocket launch on Friday at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of Starlink satellites is set for launch between midnight to 2:14 a.m. The launch, set for Dec. 8, is one of many expected missions to distribute satellites in space for the Starlink internet system.

The total cost of this launch will be around $52 million. If the conditions are right, the rocket launch could be visible for miles.

