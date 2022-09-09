One weather challenge is about to give way to another as firefighters struggle to contain the deadly Fairview Fire in Riverside County.

The fire was mapped at 27,319 as of Friday morning with only 5% containment, officials said. At least 11 structures have been destroyed, including several homes, and three more have been damaged.

While the worst of Southern California’s brutal heat wave has passed, fire crews are now bracing for heavy rain and strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Kay, which began moving into the region Friday.

“The National Weather Service forecasts up to 7 inches of rain in areas of Riverside County, which could lead to flash flooding and potential mud and debris flows,” county officials said in a news release.

Forecasters say areas most susceptible to flooding include the Coachella Valley and recent burn areas.

“Based on forecasts, this appears to be a dangerous storm. We want the public to prepare now,” said Bruce Barton, director of the Emergency Management Department. “If you encounter a road that’s flooded, never try to walk or drive through it.”

Sandbags are available for residents at many fire stations and hardware stores, the county said.

A High Wind Warning is in effect Friday with peak gusts up to 55 mph in the valleys and 75 mph in the mountains and desert.

One person who lost her home in the Fairview Fire, Tiffany Huertas, said it only took about 20 minutes after seeing smoke over the mountain until her neighbor’s yard was ablaze.

“I have a 9-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter, and it hurts to see my kids. ‘Mom, all my stuff’s gone,'” she said.

Kam Kermani’s father, Saeed, who is 70 years old and has multiple sclerosis, lost his home and his possessions as well.

“He’s devastated. He’s a proud Middle Eastern man and to hear him emotional and sad and crying, it’s hard on everybody,” Kermani said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for Tiffany Huertas and Saeed Kermani.

As evacuation orders expand, officials continue to encounter many homeowners who -despite the risk- simply don’t want to go.

“Firefighters actually had to stop fighting the fire and start directing traffic because residents left at the last minute,” Cordova said. “Our number one priority is life safety, and we will have to stop operations to get those people out, so if you’re (under) an evacuation, please leave.”

More than 1,100 firefighters are battling the blaze in the air and on the ground.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.