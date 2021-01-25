F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft to be displayed at Castle Air Museum in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Castle Air Museum in Atwater announced Monday it will be one of only a handful of aviation museums in the nation to receive a “Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Aircraft.”

This once-secret aircraft first entered service in 1983. Its existence was revealed to the public prior to the removal of Manuel Noriega from Panama in 1989.

According to Air Force officials, the aircraft should be delivered to the Castle Air Museum sometime in June and, once restored, will be the only F-117 Nighthawk on display between Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.