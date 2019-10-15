Explosion, fire at Crockett refinery prompts shelter in place

>> CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE

>> CLICK HERE FOR LIVE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

RODEO (KRON) — An explosion and fire at a refinery in Crockett prompted a shelter in place for parts of Contra Costa County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is burning at the Nu Star facility on San Pablo Avenue in Crockett.

Residents in the area tell KRON4 that a large explosion happened before the fire erupted.

Shelter in Place Map

According to CAL FIRE SCU, two petroleum tanks are on fire.

Contra Costa County officials say one of the tanks may contain ethanol.

The second tank on fire is likely empty, officials say.

The fire has now spread to nearby vegetation.

CAL FIRE crews are battling a 5-acre vegetation fire near the two tanks on fire.

A hazardous material response team is also on the scene.

Residents in Crockett and Rodeo are asked to stay indoors and turn off all heaters, air conditions and fans.

Residents are also encouraged to close fireplaces and cover windows or cracks in doors with damp towels.

Firefighters at scene of a petroleum tank fire at 90 San Pablo Ave, Crockett (Contra Costa County). 2 petroleum tanks on fire that extended into the vegetation. #Nustarfire pic.twitter.com/eptCSUT2I2 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 15, 2019

According to Cal Trans, both westbound and eastbound I-80 are closed as drivers approach the Carquinez Bridge on the Contra Costa County side.

The agency says eastbound lanes are closed at Willow Avenue and westbound lanes will be closed at Pomona Street because of the fire.

According to Richmond Police, Highway 4 leading to the Carquinez Bridge is also closed.

Traffic Alert: WB & EB I-80 will be CLOSED approaching Carquinez Bridge on Contra Costa Co side due to a refinery fire in Rodeo. EB I-80 closed at Willow AV. WB I-80 closed at Pomona St. Use alt routes. Shelter in place in effect near refinery. @511SFBay Caltrans #quickmap pic.twitter.com/VsTtitQDH9 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) October 15, 2019

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

A shelter in place is now in effect for the surrounding areas including Rodeo and Crockett.

Residents should go inside and close all windows and doors. Firefighters encourage residents to bring pets inside as well.

Firefighters are currently trying to keep other tanks from burning.

Con Fire is on scene of a major fire at the NuStar facility in Crockett where at least two large storage tanks are burning. A shelter in place order has been issued for Crockett and Rodeo. Please avoid the area to allow first responders access. #crockrettic pic.twitter.com/uxg7ovgnLe — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 15, 2019

Information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office on the shelter in place:

There is a hazardous materials emergency in Crockett and Rodeo at the Nu Star facility. The danger will be much less indoors. Go inside, and close all windows and doors. Turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans. Unless you are using your fireplace, close your fireplace dampers and vents. Cover any cracks around doors or windows with tape or damp towels. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. Remain sheltered indoors until you receive further official instructions. Stay off the phones and do not call 9 1 1 unless you have a life threatening emergency. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office

Large flames are seen in a video posted by the sheriff’s office.

Smoke from the fire is also seen billowing over the Bay Area.

Check back for updates