Execs of California medical group joined Newsom at party

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Executives of a large California medical group are under scrutiny after they were confirmed to be part of the highly criticized dinner party with Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this month.

Photos of the event at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley are raising even more concerns.

The California Medical Association confirmed Wednesday its CEO Dustin Corcoran and senior vice president Janus Norman were at the now infamous, dozen person dinner party with Governor Newsom.

The party celebrating the birthday of lobbyist Jason Kinney.

Corcoran and Norman are not doctors, but lead an organization that lobbies for 50,000 of them in California.

Neither responded to our request for comment.

CMA’s spokesperson released a statement saying: “The dinner was held in accordance with state and county guidelines.”

Newly surfaced photos at the pricey, posh French Laundry show the diners close together, unmasked, and in an area that looks more like a room than an outdoor patio.

Not quite the picture Governor Newsom painted when he apologized Monday for being there..=

“It was to be at an outdoor restaurant, the program started at 4 o’clock, as soon as I sat down at the larger table I realized it was a little bit larger group than I anticipated, and I sat down, and I made a bad mistake,” Newsom said.

“It’s not a good message at all,” Stephanie Jantzen said.

Stephanie Jantzen is a political and policy strategist.

“It’s important in my opinion to put an exclamation point on this.. the Governor’s poor choice does not eradicate or make science irrelevant. I know we need someone to blame right now, perhaps I would even be handling things differently, but that’s not the point. The point is This was a bad look, at a very bad time, and it probably shouldn’t have happened,” Jantzen said.

We reached out to Governor Newsom’s office for comment but a spokesperson referred us to his statements Monday.