Elk Grove Police officer dies after wrong-way Highway 99 crash

The Latest – Friday, Jan. 21

12:55 a.m.

Jermaine Walton has been identified as the man involved in the wrong-way crash that killed an Elk Grove Police Department officer, the California Highway Patrol said.

11:40 a.m.

“This is an incredibly sad day for the Elk Grove Police Department, for the Elk Grove community, for law enforcement,” said Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright. “This morning, we lost a six-year veteran of the Elk Grove Police Department.”

“Staff came to our officer’s aid immediately and incredible life-saving measures were attempted. Unfortunately, our officer succumbed to his injuries,” Albright continued.

10:55 a.m.

Elk Grove police confirm the officer in Friday morning’s crash has died.

Police Chief Timothy Albright told reporters in an update outside UC Davis Medical Center the officer was riding a police motorcycle on his way to work when he was hit by a wrong-way driver on southbound Highway 99.

Albright said the officer had been with the department for six years.

Elk Grove Officers escort the body of a police officer killed this morning on his way to work in a crash with a wrong way driver pic.twitter.com/LM3OQaMv6x — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) January 21, 2022

Original story below

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Elk Grove Police Department officer was injured early Friday in a wrong-way crash on Highway 99 near 12th Avenue.

“One of our motor officers was involved in a collision on Hwy 99 near 12th Ave,” the department tweeted. “The officer was transported to a local hospital.”

Police said the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash and more details would be released at a later time.

The officer’s condition is unknown, but the CHP reported the crash as a “major injury collision.”

The CHP said a driver going northbound on Highway 99 hit the officer head-on.

All southbound lanes remain closed to traffic.

This image was captured just before 6 a.m. as cars remained stopped on Highway 99.

The crash happened around 5 a.m., causing backup during the early morning commute.

For about an hour, drivers were stopped on Highway 99 and backed up to Highway 50. Some of them could be seen getting out of their vehicles to stretch.

Around 6:30 a.m., officials began turning cars around so they could go up the Broadway Highway 99 onramp, back to surface streets.

Northbound Highway 99 was also closed Friday morning but has since reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.