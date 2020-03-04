Elderly Visalia man suffers significant injuries in unprovoked attack

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An elderly man suffered significant injuries Tuesday night after an unprovoked attack in Visalia that left him lying in the middle of a street, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of W. Noble Ave. around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress, Sgt. Celestina Sanchez said. An 87-year-old man was found lying in the street unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene.

The victim had suffered a significant head injury and was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Sanchez said witnesses identified Hector Antonio Perez Rios, 36, of Visalia as the suspect.

She added that authorities learned that Rios had punched the victim for no apparent reason, causing him to fall onto the pavement.

The suspect walked away briefly, only to return within seconds to kick the victim in the head.

Police said Rios was found a short distance from the scene and taken into custody without incident.

The motive for the incident is unknown, Sanchez said. Rios was found to be on active parole with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Rios was taken to the Tulare County Jail and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and violating parole, Police said.

The police department’s Violent Crimes Unit will be following up on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 559-734-8117.

